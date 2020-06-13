20 Accessible Apartments for rent in Odessa, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
73 Units Available
Sedona Ranch Apartments
8001 Brownstone Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1155 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, full appliance package, natural lighting and faux-wood flooring. Community has a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, large fitness center and poolside seating.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
$
2 Units Available
Alturas Eleventh
2828 E 11th St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
The Tuscany at Faudree
4001 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1330 sqft
If you dream of living amidst the unique style and appeal of rural Italy, you’ll love Tuscany at Faudree Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
$
4 Units Available
Alturas Penbrook
3965 Penbrook St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
552 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
36 Units Available
Dorado Ranch
3601 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1047 sqft
Dorado Ranch offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded cherry wood cabinets, marble-style countertops, modern floor decor, chrome lighting, and hardware.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Mission Green Apartment Homes
8201 Dorado Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,315
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1391 sqft
Living at Mission Green Apartment Homes allows you to combine serene neighborhood living with luxury-style amenities, diverse dining options, premiere shopping venues, and a wealth of entertainment choices.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 4 at 12:30pm
37 Units Available
Sunset Lodge
7701 E Highway 191, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1053 sqft
WHERE INSPIRED FORM MEETS THOUGHTFUL FUNCTION Inside our gated Odessa apartment community, you’ll find a bright, open clubhouse equipped with a modern business center and coffee bar, as well as a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
3522 Oakwood Dr. - 20
3522 Oakwood Drive, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath in East Odessa. On corner of JBS Parkway and Oakwood Dr, this is a Prime location across UTPB, Wal-mart, Sam's Club, Banks, and Entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of Odessa
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1074 sqft
Residence at Midland unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
53 Units Available
ReNew Andrews
1902 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
1041 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and efficient appliances. Lots of community amenities, including a barbecue area, courtyard, and clubhouse. Visit nearby Doug Russell Park during free time. Close to the TX-250 Loop.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
Fairmont Park
18 Units Available
ReNew Fairmont Park
5244 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
$
25 Units Available
ReNew Scotsdale
2613 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
Studio
$695
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
936 sqft
Pet-friendly community located minutes from Midland Park Mall and conveniently close to Highway 191 and 250. Comfortable 1-3 bedroom, smoke-free apartments feature spacious closets. Community amenities include a pool and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
$
Westridge Park
64 Units Available
Tradewinds
1808 S Tradewinds Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,649
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1539 sqft
Luxurious units feature ice maker, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community includes pool, parking, gym and business center. Located close to Big Sky Theater and Cafe Nitro.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
$
7 Units Available
ReNew Holiday Hill
3814 North Holiday Hill, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$923
982 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
$
6 Units Available
ReNew Sinclair
4534 Sinclair Ave, Midland, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1108 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
$
13 Units Available
Renew Midland
516 N Loop 250 W, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
905 sqft
Convenient on-site amenities include a large, high-ceiling clubhouse, a coffee bar and a hot tub. Experience convenience with recently renovated unit kitchens that feature large islands and granite countertops. Close to Scharbauer Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
$
Beckland Terrace
2 Units Available
Alturas Andrews
4201 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
483 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Le Mirage
5001 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1398 sqft
Resort-style living with many spacious options available. Enjoy a pool, spa and clubhouse with a media center as well as a fitness center and controlled access with visual recognition.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
Ventura at Tradewinds
1811 Tradewinds Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1303 sqft
OPEN FALL 2020 > Ventura at Tradewinds sets the new benchmark for quality and affordability in Midland. Our BRAND-NEW community offers gorgeous & spacious one, two & three bedroom garden-style apartment homes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4600 Andrews Highway
4600 Andrews Highway, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$99 MOVE IN SPECIAL! Amazing 36 2-bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Midland. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, washer -dryer, and smart home system.

