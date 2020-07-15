All apartments in Odessa
Alturas Penbrook
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

Alturas Penbrook

3965 Penbrook St · (201) 292-6707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Zero App & Admin Fees --- For a limited time, enjoy ZERO FEES to apply!
Location

3965 Penbrook St, Odessa, TX 79762

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 45 · Avail. Jul 20

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 483 sqft

Unit 119 · Avail. Jul 21

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 483 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34 · Avail. Jul 18

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. Jul 16

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alturas Penbrook.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Alturas Penbrook is located in the heart of Odessa, TX just off of 191, providing easy access to Loop 338 and I20. The community offers comfortable 1 and 2-bedroom floorplans that feature an open kitchen, breakfast bar, pantry, sizeable bedrooms, and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, and laundry facility. Alturas Penbrook is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Month to Month - 15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Application $100 Admin Fee
Deposit: $300 Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $2
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alturas Penbrook have any available units?
Alturas Penbrook has 4 units available starting at $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Alturas Penbrook have?
Some of Alturas Penbrook's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alturas Penbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Alturas Penbrook is offering the following rent specials: Zero App & Admin Fees --- For a limited time, enjoy ZERO FEES to apply!
Is Alturas Penbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Alturas Penbrook is pet friendly.
Does Alturas Penbrook offer parking?
Yes, Alturas Penbrook offers parking.
Does Alturas Penbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, Alturas Penbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Alturas Penbrook have a pool?
Yes, Alturas Penbrook has a pool.
Does Alturas Penbrook have accessible units?
Yes, Alturas Penbrook has accessible units.
Does Alturas Penbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alturas Penbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does Alturas Penbrook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Alturas Penbrook has units with air conditioning.
