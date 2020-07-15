Amenities

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Alturas Penbrook is located in the heart of Odessa, TX just off of 191, providing easy access to Loop 338 and I20. The community offers comfortable 1 and 2-bedroom floorplans that feature an open kitchen, breakfast bar, pantry, sizeable bedrooms, and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, and laundry facility. Alturas Penbrook is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.