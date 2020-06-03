All apartments in Odessa
9303 lamar
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

9303 lamar

9303 Lamar Avenue · (432) 333-9406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9303 Lamar Avenue, Odessa, TX 79765

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9303 lamar · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Lease - 9303 Lamar Odessa, TX - 9303 Lamar is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1400 sq ft. Located in Northeast Odessa, the home is complete with Central Air & Heat, 2 car garage and a fenced in backyard.

Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm. Please stop by the office at anytime to check out keys to view the rental property and start your application process.

(RLNE5633529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9303 lamar have any available units?
9303 lamar has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9303 lamar currently offering any rent specials?
9303 lamar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9303 lamar pet-friendly?
No, 9303 lamar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 9303 lamar offer parking?
Yes, 9303 lamar does offer parking.
Does 9303 lamar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9303 lamar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9303 lamar have a pool?
No, 9303 lamar does not have a pool.
Does 9303 lamar have accessible units?
No, 9303 lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 9303 lamar have units with dishwashers?
No, 9303 lamar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9303 lamar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9303 lamar has units with air conditioning.
