3118 Blossom Lane
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:23 AM

3118 Blossom Lane

3118 Blossom Lane · (432) 934-4410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3118 Blossom Lane, Odessa, TX 79762

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3/2 in a fabulous neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, and dining. Quiet quaint area. This home is undergoing a makeover and will be ready by mid March. Workshop in back, new gas line, new water line, newer HVAC, new windows going in early April, recent roof, 1 car garage with opener, hardwood floors, enclosed patio, lots of fresh and new! Perfect for family or executives needing a home away from home. All applicants over 18 must submit application and pay $40 app fee. Show on 3/16

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 Blossom Lane have any available units?
3118 Blossom Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3118 Blossom Lane have?
Some of 3118 Blossom Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3118 Blossom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Blossom Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Blossom Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3118 Blossom Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 3118 Blossom Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3118 Blossom Lane does offer parking.
Does 3118 Blossom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Blossom Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Blossom Lane have a pool?
No, 3118 Blossom Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Blossom Lane have accessible units?
No, 3118 Blossom Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Blossom Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3118 Blossom Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3118 Blossom Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3118 Blossom Lane has units with air conditioning.
