Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning furnished extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving volleyball court cats allowed cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal pool table

Hawthorne Riverside's superb location puts you near major employers, shopping, dining, entertainment and major highways, while offering a relaxed lifestyle you will enjoy calling home. All of our 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes come fully equipped with all major appliances, faux wood flooring, plush carpeting, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, cozy wood-burning fireplaces, built-in-bookshelves, garden tubs, stunning river views and so much more! We also offer free Wi-Fi in our pool and clubhouse area, a Starbucks coffee bar with delicious hot cocoa available in our Cyber Cafe, for our furry friends we have a Puptown bark park or enjoy watching your favorite sports on a 60" flat screen TV in our game room, just to name a few.