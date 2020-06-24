935 Langesmill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage guest parking

1 Month FREE Rent! Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. Wonderful 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Lots of Upgrades and Stainless Appliances! This Townhome Has Awesome Features Including an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Wood Plank Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk In Closet, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Covered Back Patio, and Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes.



*Lease to End 7/31/2020 - Possibly 5/31/2021 or 6/30/2021*