Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

935 Langesmill Drive

935 Langesmill Br · (830) 625-8065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

935 Langesmill Br, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1719 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
1 Month FREE Rent! Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. Wonderful 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Lots of Upgrades and Stainless Appliances! This Townhome Has Awesome Features Including an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Wood Plank Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk In Closet, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Covered Back Patio, and Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes.

*Lease to End 7/31/2020 - Possibly 5/31/2021 or 6/30/2021*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Langesmill Drive have any available units?
935 Langesmill Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 935 Langesmill Drive have?
Some of 935 Langesmill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Langesmill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
935 Langesmill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Langesmill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 Langesmill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 935 Langesmill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 935 Langesmill Drive offers parking.
Does 935 Langesmill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 Langesmill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Langesmill Drive have a pool?
No, 935 Langesmill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 935 Langesmill Drive have accessible units?
No, 935 Langesmill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Langesmill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 Langesmill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 935 Langesmill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 Langesmill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
