924 Beechwood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This almost new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home (w/ an office) was built in 2017 with details in mind. A large kitchen is complemented by an expansive island, walk in pantry and CUSTOM Kentwood cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms - solid wood, soft close, spice cabinet, pull out drawer storage and more! Extended back patio was well thought out adding tons of extra space to entertain. Location is ideal being near to all there is to enjoy in New Braunfels. Home is also for sale. Accepting only one pending app at a time. Please verify there are no other before submitting. Income requirements: 3x monthly rent. (gross) No Co-signers. Ready for Immediate move in.