Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

924 Beechwood Lane

924 Beechwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

924 Beechwood Lane, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This almost new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home (w/ an office) was built in 2017 with details in mind. A large kitchen is complemented by an expansive island, walk in pantry and CUSTOM Kentwood cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms - solid wood, soft close, spice cabinet, pull out drawer storage and more! Extended back patio was well thought out adding tons of extra space to entertain. Location is ideal being near to all there is to enjoy in New Braunfels. Home is also for sale. Accepting only one pending app at a time. Please verify there are no other before submitting. Income requirements: 3x monthly rent. (gross) No Co-signers. Ready for Immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Beechwood Lane have any available units?
924 Beechwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 924 Beechwood Lane have?
Some of 924 Beechwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Beechwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
924 Beechwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Beechwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 924 Beechwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 924 Beechwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 924 Beechwood Lane offers parking.
Does 924 Beechwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Beechwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Beechwood Lane have a pool?
No, 924 Beechwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 924 Beechwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 924 Beechwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Beechwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 Beechwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 924 Beechwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 Beechwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

