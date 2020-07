Amenities

COMAL ISD, 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom + office in Cloud Country. Absolutely gorgeous! This one is a MUST SEE! You will fall in love as soon as you walk in the door. Large kitchen island island with granite counter tops. Open concept kitchen and living space. Master suite includes double vanities and walk-in closet. There is a large 4th room suitable for office or work space, plus a large formal dining room.