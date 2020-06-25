806 Fredericksburg

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One of a Kind Find! 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2-Story Home On The Hill In Landa Park Highlands! TONS of Amenities! - One of a Kind Find! 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2-Story Home On The Hill In Landa Park Highlands! TONS of Amenities! This Impressive Home Features a Wood Burning Fireplace, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Stove, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Tile Backsplash and Island in Kitchen, Master Bedroom Downstairs, Walk In Closet with Built Ins, Office, Mini Kitchen Upstairs with Fridge, Carpet/Tile Flooring, Balcony, Covered Patio with Pergola, Green House, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Mature Shade Trees, Complete with a Storage Shed! A True Must See! 2 Pets Max. NBISD.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE4134972)