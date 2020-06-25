All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

806 Fredericksburg

806 Fredericksburg Road · No Longer Available
Location

806 Fredericksburg Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One of a Kind Find! 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2-Story Home On The Hill In Landa Park Highlands! TONS of Amenities! - One of a Kind Find! 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2-Story Home On The Hill In Landa Park Highlands! TONS of Amenities! This Impressive Home Features a Wood Burning Fireplace, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Stove, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Tile Backsplash and Island in Kitchen, Master Bedroom Downstairs, Walk In Closet with Built Ins, Office, Mini Kitchen Upstairs with Fridge, Carpet/Tile Flooring, Balcony, Covered Patio with Pergola, Green House, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Mature Shade Trees, Complete with a Storage Shed! A True Must See! 2 Pets Max. NBISD.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4134972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Fredericksburg have any available units?
806 Fredericksburg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 806 Fredericksburg have?
Some of 806 Fredericksburg's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Fredericksburg currently offering any rent specials?
806 Fredericksburg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Fredericksburg pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 Fredericksburg is pet friendly.
Does 806 Fredericksburg offer parking?
No, 806 Fredericksburg does not offer parking.
Does 806 Fredericksburg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Fredericksburg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Fredericksburg have a pool?
No, 806 Fredericksburg does not have a pool.
Does 806 Fredericksburg have accessible units?
No, 806 Fredericksburg does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Fredericksburg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Fredericksburg has units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Fredericksburg have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Fredericksburg does not have units with air conditioning.
