803 Lodge Creek Dr.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

803 Lodge Creek Dr.

803 Lodge Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

803 Lodge Creek Road, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
803 Lodge Creek Dr. Available 07/22/20 Beautiful 4/2.5/2 Home in Champions Village Subdivision! - Beautiful 4/2.5/2 Home in Champions Village Subdivision! Featuring an Open Concept Living Area, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Tile/Wood Plank Flooring, and High Ceilings. This Home Also Includes 2 Dining Areas, Built In Desk/Wine Rack, Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, and is Completed with a Covered + Screened Back Patio and Fenced Backyard. NBISD. Pets Negotiable.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3275541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Lodge Creek Dr. have any available units?
803 Lodge Creek Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 803 Lodge Creek Dr. have?
Some of 803 Lodge Creek Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Lodge Creek Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
803 Lodge Creek Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Lodge Creek Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Lodge Creek Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 803 Lodge Creek Dr. offer parking?
No, 803 Lodge Creek Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 803 Lodge Creek Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 Lodge Creek Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Lodge Creek Dr. have a pool?
No, 803 Lodge Creek Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 803 Lodge Creek Dr. have accessible units?
No, 803 Lodge Creek Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Lodge Creek Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 Lodge Creek Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Lodge Creek Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Lodge Creek Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
