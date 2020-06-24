774 Andora Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Large white stone home in Avery Park. 4 bedroom and 3 full bathrooms. This home has a secondary bedroom and full bath down stairs. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets. Nice landscaped level back yard. Close to neighborhood pool and park. This home is well maintained. Pets allowed with owner approval.