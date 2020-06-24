All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:23 PM

774 Andora Dr

774 Andora Dr · No Longer Available
Location

774 Andora Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Large white stone home in Avery Park. 4 bedroom and 3 full bathrooms. This home has a secondary bedroom and full bath down stairs. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets. Nice landscaped level back yard. Close to neighborhood pool and park. This home is well maintained. Pets allowed with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 774 Andora Dr have any available units?
774 Andora Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 774 Andora Dr have?
Some of 774 Andora Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 774 Andora Dr currently offering any rent specials?
774 Andora Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 Andora Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 774 Andora Dr is pet friendly.
Does 774 Andora Dr offer parking?
Yes, 774 Andora Dr offers parking.
Does 774 Andora Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 774 Andora Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 Andora Dr have a pool?
Yes, 774 Andora Dr has a pool.
Does 774 Andora Dr have accessible units?
No, 774 Andora Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 774 Andora Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 774 Andora Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 774 Andora Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 774 Andora Dr has units with air conditioning.
