All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 770 N IH 35.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
770 N IH 35
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:35 PM

770 N IH 35

770 N Ih 35 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

770 N Ih 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
volleyball court
Are you ready to call one of the most beautiful communities in New Braunfels home? Live near Lake Dunlop and enjoy a variety of amenities such as basketball, volleyball, a swimming pool, elaborate fitness center, jogging trails and a 4 acre private park. Apartment features include:

Oak Cabinetry
Washer and Dryer Connections
Patio or Balcony
Ample Storage Space
Nine Foot Ceilings
Crown Molding
Garden Tubs
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 N IH 35 have any available units?
770 N IH 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 770 N IH 35 have?
Some of 770 N IH 35's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 N IH 35 currently offering any rent specials?
770 N IH 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 N IH 35 pet-friendly?
No, 770 N IH 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 770 N IH 35 offer parking?
No, 770 N IH 35 does not offer parking.
Does 770 N IH 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 770 N IH 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 N IH 35 have a pool?
Yes, 770 N IH 35 has a pool.
Does 770 N IH 35 have accessible units?
No, 770 N IH 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 770 N IH 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 N IH 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 770 N IH 35 have units with air conditioning?
No, 770 N IH 35 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District