770 N IH 35

Amenities
Are you ready to call one of the most beautiful communities in New Braunfels home? Live near Lake Dunlop and enjoy a variety of amenities such as basketball, volleyball, a swimming pool, elaborate fitness center, jogging trails and a 4 acre private park. Apartment features include:
Oak Cabinetry
Washer and Dryer Connections
Patio or Balcony
Ample Storage Space
Nine Foot Ceilings
Crown Molding
Garden Tubs
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.