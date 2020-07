Amenities

walk in closets pool elevator game room

Gorgeous, Two Story, Spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom in Preston Estates, New Braunfels. Large open concept kitchen and living space. Downstairs master includes double vanities and walk-in closet. Downstairs also include and office/work space. All other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor and the family/game room is at the top of the stairs.