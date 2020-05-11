All apartments in New Braunfels
750 Milestone Park

750 Milestone Park · No Longer Available
Location

750 Milestone Park, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
750 Milestone Park Available 07/12/19 1 Month FREE! Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome Inside The Loop! Tons of Amenities! - 1 Month FREE! Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome Inside The Loop! Tons of Amenities! This Home Comes Complete with an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar and Granite Countertops, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Stove, Ceiling Fans, Wood Plank Tile/Carpet Flooring, Master Bedroom Downstairs, Walk In Closets, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Covered Back Patio and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max with Restrictions. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4174326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Milestone Park have any available units?
750 Milestone Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 750 Milestone Park have?
Some of 750 Milestone Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Milestone Park currently offering any rent specials?
750 Milestone Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Milestone Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 Milestone Park is pet friendly.
Does 750 Milestone Park offer parking?
Yes, 750 Milestone Park offers parking.
Does 750 Milestone Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 Milestone Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Milestone Park have a pool?
No, 750 Milestone Park does not have a pool.
Does 750 Milestone Park have accessible units?
No, 750 Milestone Park does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Milestone Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Milestone Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Milestone Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 Milestone Park does not have units with air conditioning.
