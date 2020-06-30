All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:46 PM

748 Saengerhalle Rd

748 Saengerhalle Road · No Longer Available
Location

748 Saengerhalle Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Why rent old when you can rent brand new, first to live in! Take a look at this brand new construction not far from the new Creekside Shopping Center. Three bedroom, two bath home located in the City of New Braunfels. Soaring ceilings, stained concrete floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths. The kitchen also features appliances and a breakfast bar and a place for your breakfast table. Bathrooms have ceramic tile surrounds in showers. Laundry room located just in between the kitchen and hallway. Master located in the back with its own entry door to the back yard where you will find the covered patio over looking the fields.

Pets: Allowed $350 per pet

Security Deposit: $1400

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 Saengerhalle Rd have any available units?
748 Saengerhalle Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 748 Saengerhalle Rd have?
Some of 748 Saengerhalle Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 Saengerhalle Rd currently offering any rent specials?
748 Saengerhalle Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 Saengerhalle Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 748 Saengerhalle Rd is pet friendly.
Does 748 Saengerhalle Rd offer parking?
Yes, 748 Saengerhalle Rd offers parking.
Does 748 Saengerhalle Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 Saengerhalle Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 Saengerhalle Rd have a pool?
No, 748 Saengerhalle Rd does not have a pool.
Does 748 Saengerhalle Rd have accessible units?
No, 748 Saengerhalle Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 748 Saengerhalle Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 748 Saengerhalle Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 748 Saengerhalle Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 748 Saengerhalle Rd has units with air conditioning.

