748 Saengerhalle Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Why rent old when you can rent brand new, first to live in! Take a look at this brand new construction not far from the new Creekside Shopping Center. Three bedroom, two bath home located in the City of New Braunfels. Soaring ceilings, stained concrete floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths. The kitchen also features appliances and a breakfast bar and a place for your breakfast table. Bathrooms have ceramic tile surrounds in showers. Laundry room located just in between the kitchen and hallway. Master located in the back with its own entry door to the back yard where you will find the covered patio over looking the fields.



Pets: Allowed $350 per pet



Security Deposit: $1400