728 Saengerhalle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful duplex has 3 bedroom, 2 baths with 11 foot ceilings in living area, and 10 foot ceilings in the master bedroom. All flooring is stained concrete, and the kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops. All lighting, bathroom, and plumbing fixtures are oil rubbed bronze. Kitchen appliances are all black with range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator included. The front yards are xeriscaped and HOA maintained. The backyards are fenced, sodded, with sprinkler system and maintained by the resident. All windows have 2 inch blinds, and the attic has a radiant barrier which will save on utility bills. The fronts are brick with stone accents, and the sides are hardie board. Each side has a 10x20 covered porch on the back. Garages are 2 car and include openers.