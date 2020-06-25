All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated July 31 2019

728 Saengerhalle

728 Saengerhalle Road · No Longer Available
Location

728 Saengerhalle Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

Beautiful duplex has 3 bedroom, 2 baths with 11 foot ceilings in living area, and 10 foot ceilings in the master bedroom. All flooring is stained concrete, and the kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops. All lighting, bathroom, and plumbing fixtures are oil rubbed bronze. Kitchen appliances are all black with range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator included. The front yards are xeriscaped and HOA maintained. The backyards are fenced, sodded, with sprinkler system and maintained by the resident. All windows have 2 inch blinds, and the attic has a radiant barrier which will save on utility bills. The fronts are brick with stone accents, and the sides are hardie board. Each side has a 10x20 covered porch on the back. Garages are 2 car and include openers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Saengerhalle have any available units?
728 Saengerhalle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 728 Saengerhalle have?
Some of 728 Saengerhalle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Saengerhalle currently offering any rent specials?
728 Saengerhalle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Saengerhalle pet-friendly?
No, 728 Saengerhalle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 728 Saengerhalle offer parking?
Yes, 728 Saengerhalle offers parking.
Does 728 Saengerhalle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Saengerhalle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Saengerhalle have a pool?
No, 728 Saengerhalle does not have a pool.
Does 728 Saengerhalle have accessible units?
No, 728 Saengerhalle does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Saengerhalle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 Saengerhalle has units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Saengerhalle have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Saengerhalle does not have units with air conditioning.
