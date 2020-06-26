All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 660 S Guenther Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
660 S Guenther Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

660 S Guenther Avenue

660 South Guenther Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

660 South Guenther Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming craftsman style home located within minutes of Downtown. This home has 2 bedrooms/1 bath. Wood floors throughout, tile in the bathroom and mud room/utility room. Fabulous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, dishwasher, refrigerator. Granite countertops, tons of cabinet space plus pantry. Kitchen open to Living Room. Bathroom with walk in shower plus linen closet. Covered front porch with picket fence to give home additional charm. Backyard is the perfect spot for outdoor grilling/entertaining. Privacy wood fence. Storage and workshop space in back. One car garage with opener. Walk or Bike to the Downtown District.
This is the perfect location to enjoy all New Braunfels has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 S Guenther Avenue have any available units?
660 S Guenther Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 660 S Guenther Avenue have?
Some of 660 S Guenther Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 S Guenther Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
660 S Guenther Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 S Guenther Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 660 S Guenther Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 660 S Guenther Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 660 S Guenther Avenue offers parking.
Does 660 S Guenther Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 S Guenther Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 S Guenther Avenue have a pool?
No, 660 S Guenther Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 660 S Guenther Avenue have accessible units?
No, 660 S Guenther Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 660 S Guenther Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 S Guenther Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 660 S Guenther Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 S Guenther Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas