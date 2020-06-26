660 S Guenther Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming craftsman style home located within minutes of Downtown. This home has 2 bedrooms/1 bath. Wood floors throughout, tile in the bathroom and mud room/utility room. Fabulous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, dishwasher, refrigerator. Granite countertops, tons of cabinet space plus pantry. Kitchen open to Living Room. Bathroom with walk in shower plus linen closet. Covered front porch with picket fence to give home additional charm. Backyard is the perfect spot for outdoor grilling/entertaining. Privacy wood fence. Storage and workshop space in back. One car garage with opener. Walk or Bike to the Downtown District.

This is the perfect location to enjoy all New Braunfels has to offer.