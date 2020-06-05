All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 645 San Augustine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
645 San Augustine
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

645 San Augustine

645 San Augustine Boulevard · (830) 730-7618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

645 San Augustine Boulevard, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS!! Completely renovated traditional 2 story home has room for all with 2,571 sq ft of living space. Brand new energy efficient HVAC system, new upgraded carpets, new tile flooring, new cabinets and Quartz counter tops, and all new stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms upstairs. Huge walk in closet in enormous master. 2 very large living spaces downstairs and a game area/loft upstairs. Huge pantry in kitchen. This home is in better than new condition with all of the upgrades and freshly painted throughout the entire home! Close to HWY 35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 San Augustine have any available units?
645 San Augustine has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 645 San Augustine have?
Some of 645 San Augustine's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 San Augustine currently offering any rent specials?
645 San Augustine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 San Augustine pet-friendly?
No, 645 San Augustine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 645 San Augustine offer parking?
No, 645 San Augustine does not offer parking.
Does 645 San Augustine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 San Augustine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 San Augustine have a pool?
No, 645 San Augustine does not have a pool.
Does 645 San Augustine have accessible units?
No, 645 San Augustine does not have accessible units.
Does 645 San Augustine have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 San Augustine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 645 San Augustine have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 645 San Augustine has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 645 San Augustine?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity