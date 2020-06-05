645 San Augustine

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

SPACIOUS!! Completely renovated traditional 2 story home has room for all with 2,571 sq ft of living space. Brand new energy efficient HVAC system, new upgraded carpets, new tile flooring, new cabinets and Quartz counter tops, and all new stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms upstairs. Huge walk in closet in enormous master. 2 very large living spaces downstairs and a game area/loft upstairs. Huge pantry in kitchen. This home is in better than new condition with all of the upgrades and freshly painted throughout the entire home! Close to HWY 35.