573 Creekside Forest Available 08/16/19 Premium Cul-De-Sac Location! 3/2/2 Duplex in Creekside Crossing with TONS of Features! - Premium Cul-De-Sac Location! 3/2/2 Duplex in Creekside Crossing with TONS of Features! This Home Features Stainless Appliances (Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Built In Microwave), Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Island Kitchen, Pantry, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet, Walk In Closet, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Patio, Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included, and HUGE Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max.



*Lease to End 6/30/2020*



