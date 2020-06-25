571 Pebble Bend

Amenities

BRAND NEW Never Lived-In 3 Bedroom New Braunfels Home in West Village at Creekside. Available NOW! This home has it all with Granite Counters, Ceramic Tile Throughout Downstairs, All New Black Kitchen Appliances & New Washer/Dryer. Bonus Room Upstairs, large Walk In Master Shower & Closet. Amenities include junior Olympic-sized pool with beach entry and splash area, easy access to IH-35, Shopping and dining nearby at New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside, Convenient to Comal ISD schools, Near recreation destinations like Schlitterbahn, Comal and Guadalupe rivers, and Landa Park, Close to historic New Braunfels Square, which offers small-town charm. Self Showings available through Rently.