The Martindale is a two-story, 2705 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom layout designed to provide spacious, comfortable living. When entering the home you have access to a spacious study. Walk into the open living and dining area leading to the spacious kitchen. Enjoy the breakfast bar and spacious kitchen featuring Frigidaire Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash and under cabinet switches and outlets. The master suite is located downstairs.