535 Nacogdoches St

Available 04/01/20 535 W. Nacogdoches St



This charming home in downtown New Braunfels is a must see! Perfect for young couples or families. The office is currently being used as a 3rd bedroom. Hardwood floors except in the wet areas. This home is move in ready and close downtown and I-35 for convenient commute! Come see if this 1940's bungalow is for you! CALL GKJ INTERESTS AT- 281 787 9310

No Pets Allowed



