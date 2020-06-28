All apartments in New Braunfels
535 Nacogdoches St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:00 AM

535 Nacogdoches St

535 West Nacogdoches Street · No Longer Available
Location

535 West Nacogdoches Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
Available 04/01/20 535 W. Nacogdoches St - Property Id: 16175

This charming home in downtown New Braunfels is a must see! Perfect for young couples or families. The office is currently being used as a 3rd bedroom. Hardwood floors except in the wet areas. This home is move in ready and close downtown and I-35 for convenient commute! Come see if this 1940's bungalow is for you! CALL GKJ INTERESTS AT- 281 787 9310
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/16175
Property Id 16175

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5499759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Nacogdoches St have any available units?
535 Nacogdoches St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 535 Nacogdoches St currently offering any rent specials?
535 Nacogdoches St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Nacogdoches St pet-friendly?
No, 535 Nacogdoches St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 535 Nacogdoches St offer parking?
No, 535 Nacogdoches St does not offer parking.
Does 535 Nacogdoches St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Nacogdoches St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Nacogdoches St have a pool?
No, 535 Nacogdoches St does not have a pool.
Does 535 Nacogdoches St have accessible units?
No, 535 Nacogdoches St does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Nacogdoches St have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 Nacogdoches St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Nacogdoches St have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 Nacogdoches St does not have units with air conditioning.
