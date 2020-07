Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Nice roomy 4 bedroom 3 bath home in quail Valley. Large guest bedroom down stairs with full bath right outside door. Laundry on main level Open downstairs with an eat in kitchen. Game room and three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Vinyl flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. Covered patio to enjoy on a nice night. Photos are from when home was vacant.