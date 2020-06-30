480 Hill Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgous, newly-renovated 1 bedroom home in the heart of Downtown New Braunfels! Historic charm meets modern comfort! Original hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, and a HUGE front deck attached to the master bedroom. Walk to restaurants and shops downtown! Functional layout with plenty of room to entertain! Brand new appliances, including washer and dryer. Back porch with cable connections and storage shed in backyard. GORGEOUS little home-- will not last long!



Agent is relative of principal. Please text or call owner (210) 373-3225 for access