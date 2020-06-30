All apartments in New Braunfels
480 Hill Avenue

480 Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

480 Hill Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgous, newly-renovated 1 bedroom home in the heart of Downtown New Braunfels! Historic charm meets modern comfort! Original hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, and a HUGE front deck attached to the master bedroom. Walk to restaurants and shops downtown! Functional layout with plenty of room to entertain! Brand new appliances, including washer and dryer. Back porch with cable connections and storage shed in backyard. GORGEOUS little home-- will not last long!

Agent is relative of principal. Please text or call owner (210) 373-3225 for access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Hill Avenue have any available units?
480 Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 480 Hill Avenue have?
Some of 480 Hill Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
480 Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 480 Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 480 Hill Avenue offer parking?
No, 480 Hill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 480 Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 480 Hill Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 480 Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 480 Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 480 Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 480 Hill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 480 Hill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 480 Hill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

