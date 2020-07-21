All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated December 11 2019 at 11:07 PM

4519 Legend Trail

4519 Legend Trl · No Longer Available
Location

4519 Legend Trl, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Be the first to live in this brand new home. This home has natural earth tones throughout the home. All bedrooms are upstairs. First floor has an open floor plan featuring the living room, breakfast area over looking the large backyard. Large kitchen has a breakfast area and a breakfast bar equipped with a charging plug for electronic devices. Laundry room is off of the garage with built in storage shelves. Retreat to the master upstairs, here you will find a sitting area, walk in closet and dual vanity in the master bath. Secondary bedrooms over look the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 Legend Trail have any available units?
4519 Legend Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 4519 Legend Trail have?
Some of 4519 Legend Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 Legend Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4519 Legend Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 Legend Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4519 Legend Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 4519 Legend Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4519 Legend Trail offers parking.
Does 4519 Legend Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4519 Legend Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 Legend Trail have a pool?
No, 4519 Legend Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4519 Legend Trail have accessible units?
No, 4519 Legend Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 Legend Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4519 Legend Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 4519 Legend Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4519 Legend Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
