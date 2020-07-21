4519 Legend Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Be the first to live in this brand new home. This home has natural earth tones throughout the home. All bedrooms are upstairs. First floor has an open floor plan featuring the living room, breakfast area over looking the large backyard. Large kitchen has a breakfast area and a breakfast bar equipped with a charging plug for electronic devices. Laundry room is off of the garage with built in storage shelves. Retreat to the master upstairs, here you will find a sitting area, walk in closet and dual vanity in the master bath. Secondary bedrooms over look the backyard.