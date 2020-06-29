44 Royal Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Location Location Location!! 2/1 Duplex with Carport! Minutes from Landa Park & 337! - Location Location Location!! 2/1 Duplex with Carport! Minutes from Landa Park & 337! This Home Features a Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans, Washer/Dryer Connections, Mature Trees, Carport, Large Chain-Link Fenced Backyard, and Back Patio! NBISD. No Cats, Please. Dogs Must Be Approved by Owner.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE5518369)