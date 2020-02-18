Beautiful and spacious home located in New Braunfels. Spacious and open 4 bedroom floor plan. Formal dining room plus eat in kitchen. Bedroom downstairs. Master suite upstairs. Two living areas. One could be used as game room upstairs. Laundry room upstairs. Nice open kitchen with plenty of counters. Two car garage with opener. Large front and back yards. Great location for community with easy access to IH 35.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3648 Tilden Trail have any available units?
3648 Tilden Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3648 Tilden Trail have?
Some of 3648 Tilden Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3648 Tilden Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3648 Tilden Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.