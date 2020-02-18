3648 Tilden Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful and spacious home located in New Braunfels. Spacious and open 4 bedroom floor plan. Formal dining room plus eat in kitchen. Bedroom downstairs. Master suite upstairs. Two living areas. One could be used as game room upstairs. Laundry room upstairs. Nice open kitchen with plenty of counters. Two car garage with opener. Large front and back yards. Great location for community with easy access to IH 35.