All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 3648 Tilden Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
3648 Tilden Trail
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:21 AM

3648 Tilden Trail

3648 Tilden Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3648 Tilden Trail, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious home located in New Braunfels. Spacious and open 4 bedroom floor plan. Formal dining room plus eat in kitchen. Bedroom downstairs. Master suite upstairs. Two living areas. One could be used as game room upstairs. Laundry room upstairs. Nice open kitchen with plenty of counters. Two car garage with opener. Large front and back yards. Great location for community with easy access to IH 35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3648 Tilden Trail have any available units?
3648 Tilden Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3648 Tilden Trail have?
Some of 3648 Tilden Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3648 Tilden Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3648 Tilden Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3648 Tilden Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3648 Tilden Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 3648 Tilden Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3648 Tilden Trail offers parking.
Does 3648 Tilden Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3648 Tilden Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3648 Tilden Trail have a pool?
No, 3648 Tilden Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3648 Tilden Trail have accessible units?
No, 3648 Tilden Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3648 Tilden Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3648 Tilden Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3648 Tilden Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3648 Tilden Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas