364 Ibis Falls

Available Now! Spacious 3/2.5/2 Home in Quail Valley with Game Room and Large Backyard! - Available Now! Spacious 3/2.5/2 Home in Quail Valley with Game Room and Large Backyard! This Home Features Stainless Steel Appliances Including a Stove/Oven Range, Built-In Microwave, and Side by Side Refrigerator, Vinyl/Carpet/Wood Plank Flooring, High Ceilings, Open Floorplan, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, a Double Vanity and Walk In Closet in the Master Bathroom and Ceiling Fans. The Huge Backyard has a Covered Patio, and Privacy Fence! CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max with Restrictions, Must Provide Vet Records. Cats Must Be Spayed/Neutered. $50 Monthly Pet Rent Per Pet.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE4614665)