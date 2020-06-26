All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
341 Placid Meadow
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

341 Placid Meadow

341 Placid Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

341 Placid Meadow, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
341 Placid Meadow Available 07/15/19 Great 3/2/2 Home in North Park Meadows! Great Location for Commuters! - Great 3/2/2 Home in North Park Meadows! Centrally Located for Easy Commuting Access. This Home Features a Brick Wood Burning Fireplace in the Living Room, Open Concept Kitchen with Lots of Natural Light Coming from the Beautiful Bayed Windows, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Garden Tub and Walk In Closet in Master Bath, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, and a Large Privacy Fenced Backyard. NBISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max.

*$25.00 Monthly Pet Rent Per Pet

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2308247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Placid Meadow have any available units?
341 Placid Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 341 Placid Meadow have?
Some of 341 Placid Meadow's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Placid Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
341 Placid Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Placid Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 341 Placid Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 341 Placid Meadow offer parking?
No, 341 Placid Meadow does not offer parking.
Does 341 Placid Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 Placid Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Placid Meadow have a pool?
No, 341 Placid Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 341 Placid Meadow have accessible units?
No, 341 Placid Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Placid Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 341 Placid Meadow has units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Placid Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Placid Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.
