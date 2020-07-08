All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated December 1 2019 at 3:35 PM

337 N Central Avenue

337 North Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

337 North Central Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
With hardwood floors throughout and barn-style doors, this 3-bedroom, two-bathroom home welcomes guests with a covered front patio and sitting area. Large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and exterior access. Additional small room can be used as office or nursery space. Less than 100 yards from Lamar Elementary and within walking distance to Schlitterbahn, the Comal River, and the Comal County Fair Grounds. Home was built in 1952 and beautifully renovated in 2013. Home was updated with energy savings in mind- new insulation, windows, doors, appliances and energy-saving light fixtures.

Agent is relative of principal. Please text or call owner (210) 373-3225 for access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 N Central Avenue have any available units?
337 N Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 337 N Central Avenue have?
Some of 337 N Central Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 N Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
337 N Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 N Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 337 N Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 337 N Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 337 N Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 337 N Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 N Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 N Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 337 N Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 337 N Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 337 N Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 337 N Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 N Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 337 N Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 N Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

