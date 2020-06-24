335 Untermaier St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1259801



***MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!! 2 week concession on rent!!***

Brand New Townhouse In the perfect location! This spacious home is 3 Beds, 2.5 bath, and brand spanking new! Just finished construction, never lived in! Easy access to I-35 and all that New Braunfels has to offer. Come see the open modern layout with granite counters, wood floor, fenced yard with a pergola, and 2 car attached garage!

