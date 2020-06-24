All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:55 PM

335 Untermaier St

335 Untermaier St · No Longer Available
Location

335 Untermaier St, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1259801

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!! 2 week concession on rent!!***
Brand New Townhouse In the perfect location! This spacious home is 3 Beds, 2.5 bath, and brand spanking new! Just finished construction, never lived in! Easy access to I-35 and all that New Braunfels has to offer. Come see the open modern layout with granite counters, wood floor, fenced yard with a pergola, and 2 car attached garage!
|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Blinds,Carpet,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,Granite countertops,Stainless steel appliances,Tile in wet areas,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Wood flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Untermaier St have any available units?
335 Untermaier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 335 Untermaier St have?
Some of 335 Untermaier St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Untermaier St currently offering any rent specials?
335 Untermaier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Untermaier St pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 Untermaier St is pet friendly.
Does 335 Untermaier St offer parking?
Yes, 335 Untermaier St offers parking.
Does 335 Untermaier St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Untermaier St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Untermaier St have a pool?
No, 335 Untermaier St does not have a pool.
Does 335 Untermaier St have accessible units?
No, 335 Untermaier St does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Untermaier St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Untermaier St has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Untermaier St have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Untermaier St does not have units with air conditioning.

