Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

3054 Pine Valley Drive

3054 Pine Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3054 Pine Valley Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly updated 3/2 duplex. 1,442 Sq Ft home w/large fenced private backyard. Covered patio stays cool w/a ceiling fan & a spillway with a wooded area - no neighbors behind you! 2 Car garage w/openers & key-pad entry, inside washer/dryer connections, new granite countertops in kitchen, slate backsplash, ss appliances. New Luxury vinyl planking & slate flooring. Large windows provide lots of light highlighting crown molding, 12 ft high ceilings and arched entryways. Enjoy the jetted garden tub in the master bathroom with a separate slate shower. Ceiling fans in every room, keep you cool during Texas' hot summers! Short term available with higher rates. Tenants must carry renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3054 Pine Valley Drive have any available units?
3054 Pine Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3054 Pine Valley Drive have?
Some of 3054 Pine Valley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3054 Pine Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3054 Pine Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 Pine Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3054 Pine Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 3054 Pine Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3054 Pine Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 3054 Pine Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3054 Pine Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 Pine Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 3054 Pine Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3054 Pine Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3054 Pine Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 Pine Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3054 Pine Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3054 Pine Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3054 Pine Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
