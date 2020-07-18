3054 Pine Valley Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly updated 3/2 duplex. 1,442 Sq Ft home w/large fenced private backyard. Covered patio stays cool w/a ceiling fan & a spillway with a wooded area - no neighbors behind you! 2 Car garage w/openers & key-pad entry, inside washer/dryer connections, new granite countertops in kitchen, slate backsplash, ss appliances. New Luxury vinyl planking & slate flooring. Large windows provide lots of light highlighting crown molding, 12 ft high ceilings and arched entryways. Enjoy the jetted garden tub in the master bathroom with a separate slate shower. Ceiling fans in every room, keep you cool during Texas' hot summers! Short term available with higher rates. Tenants must carry renters insurance.