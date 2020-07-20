3050 Green Mountain

Amenities

FREE Month of Rent! Charming 3/2/2 Duplex with Refrigerator Included! Great Location for Commuters! - FREE Month of Rent! Charming 3/2/2 Duplex with Refrigerator Included! Great Location for Commuters! Available Now! This Home Includes Granite Countertops, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Built In Microwave, Ceiling Fans, Tile/Carpet Flooring, High Ceilings, Walk In Closet, Double Vanity/Garden Tub/Separate Shower in Master Bathroom, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Covered Patio w/ Ceiling Fan, and Monthly Mow/Trim & Quarterly Pest Control Included! CISD. No Pets, Please.



*October 2019 Rent is Free



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4886556)