All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 3050 Green Mountain.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
3050 Green Mountain
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

3050 Green Mountain

3050 Green Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3050 Green Mountain Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
FREE Month of Rent! Charming 3/2/2 Duplex with Refrigerator Included! Great Location for Commuters! - FREE Month of Rent! Charming 3/2/2 Duplex with Refrigerator Included! Great Location for Commuters! Available Now! This Home Includes Granite Countertops, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Built In Microwave, Ceiling Fans, Tile/Carpet Flooring, High Ceilings, Walk In Closet, Double Vanity/Garden Tub/Separate Shower in Master Bathroom, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Covered Patio w/ Ceiling Fan, and Monthly Mow/Trim & Quarterly Pest Control Included! CISD. No Pets, Please.

*October 2019 Rent is Free

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4886556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 Green Mountain have any available units?
3050 Green Mountain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3050 Green Mountain have?
Some of 3050 Green Mountain's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 Green Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Green Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Green Mountain pet-friendly?
No, 3050 Green Mountain is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 3050 Green Mountain offer parking?
No, 3050 Green Mountain does not offer parking.
Does 3050 Green Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 Green Mountain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Green Mountain have a pool?
No, 3050 Green Mountain does not have a pool.
Does 3050 Green Mountain have accessible units?
No, 3050 Green Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Green Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3050 Green Mountain has units with dishwashers.
Does 3050 Green Mountain have units with air conditioning?
No, 3050 Green Mountain does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District