All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 297 Rosalie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
297 Rosalie
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

297 Rosalie

297 Rosalie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

297 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
297 Rosalie Available 08/15/19 2 Weeks FREE Rent! Lovely 3/2/2 Duplex Home! Easy Access to IH 35! - 2 Weeks FREE Rent! Lovely 3/2/2 Duplex Home! Easy Access to IH 35 & Hwy 46! This Duplex Features an Island Kitchen w/ Beautiful Tiled Countertops, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Island Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Wood Look Tile Flooring w/ Carpet in the Bedrooms, Sprinkler System, and Fenced In Backyard! CISD Schools. 1 Pet Max, 45lbs Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2458917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 297 Rosalie have any available units?
297 Rosalie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 297 Rosalie have?
Some of 297 Rosalie's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 297 Rosalie currently offering any rent specials?
297 Rosalie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 Rosalie pet-friendly?
Yes, 297 Rosalie is pet friendly.
Does 297 Rosalie offer parking?
Yes, 297 Rosalie offers parking.
Does 297 Rosalie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 297 Rosalie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 Rosalie have a pool?
No, 297 Rosalie does not have a pool.
Does 297 Rosalie have accessible units?
No, 297 Rosalie does not have accessible units.
Does 297 Rosalie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 297 Rosalie has units with dishwashers.
Does 297 Rosalie have units with air conditioning?
No, 297 Rosalie does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas