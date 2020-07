Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated: Large Corner Lot, Mature Trees, 3 (can be 4) bedroom, 1.0 bathroom house near historic downtown New Braunfels and quick access to IH-35. No fenced in yard, 1 small pet ok. W/D Included, Deck/Patio w/Ramp, Hardwood Floors, Large Corner Lot, Lawn Service Included, Professionally Managed, Short term lease option available. Available Now.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.