263 Sagebrook Drive
Last updated March 20 2020 at 4:27 AM

263 Sagebrook Drive

263 Sagebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

263 Sagebrook Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this completely updated, adorable, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath w/ 1 car garage home! It's located in a prime area of New Braunfels that's 5 minutes to Gruene, 5 minutes to IH 35 and 10 minutes to Downtown NB. This home has been completely updated with granite kitchen countertops including beautiful glass backsplash, new wood plank vinyl flooring and tile throughout, new stainless steel appliance package, elongated commodes, updated interior and exterior paint and fresh landscaping. Please contact us today to tour this beautiful property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Sagebrook Drive have any available units?
263 Sagebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 263 Sagebrook Drive have?
Some of 263 Sagebrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Sagebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
263 Sagebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Sagebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 263 Sagebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 263 Sagebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 263 Sagebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 263 Sagebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 Sagebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Sagebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 263 Sagebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 263 Sagebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 263 Sagebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Sagebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263 Sagebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 263 Sagebrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 Sagebrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
