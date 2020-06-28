263 Sagebrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this completely updated, adorable, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath w/ 1 car garage home! It's located in a prime area of New Braunfels that's 5 minutes to Gruene, 5 minutes to IH 35 and 10 minutes to Downtown NB. This home has been completely updated with granite kitchen countertops including beautiful glass backsplash, new wood plank vinyl flooring and tile throughout, new stainless steel appliance package, elongated commodes, updated interior and exterior paint and fresh landscaping. Please contact us today to tour this beautiful property!