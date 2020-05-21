All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

2581 Pahmeyer Road

2581 Pahmeyer Road · No Longer Available
Location

2581 Pahmeyer Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxury Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex!! - Luxury spacious duplex features 11 foot ceilings in living room, 10 foot ceilings in master bedroom, stained concrete flooring and granite counter-tops. No carpet! Refrigerator is included. Enjoy black contemporary appliances, 42 inch upper kitchen cabinets, large 2 car garage, and a private fenced yard with a 10X20 covered patio.
Pet approval required, case by case basis.
Call, text or email for more info!

Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $25.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5350069)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2581 Pahmeyer Road have any available units?
2581 Pahmeyer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2581 Pahmeyer Road have?
Some of 2581 Pahmeyer Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2581 Pahmeyer Road currently offering any rent specials?
2581 Pahmeyer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2581 Pahmeyer Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2581 Pahmeyer Road is pet friendly.
Does 2581 Pahmeyer Road offer parking?
Yes, 2581 Pahmeyer Road offers parking.
Does 2581 Pahmeyer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2581 Pahmeyer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2581 Pahmeyer Road have a pool?
No, 2581 Pahmeyer Road does not have a pool.
Does 2581 Pahmeyer Road have accessible units?
No, 2581 Pahmeyer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2581 Pahmeyer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2581 Pahmeyer Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2581 Pahmeyer Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2581 Pahmeyer Road has units with air conditioning.

