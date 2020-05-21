2581 Pahmeyer Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Luxury Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex!! - Luxury spacious duplex features 11 foot ceilings in living room, 10 foot ceilings in master bedroom, stained concrete flooring and granite counter-tops. No carpet! Refrigerator is included. Enjoy black contemporary appliances, 42 inch upper kitchen cabinets, large 2 car garage, and a private fenced yard with a 10X20 covered patio.

Pet approval required, case by case basis.

Call, text or email for more info!



Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $25.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5350069)