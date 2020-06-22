All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 12 2020

2511 Fayette Drive

2511 Fayette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2511 Fayette Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Over 3,000 sq.ft. home that boasts 5 Bdrms; 3 Full Baths and 1 half bath; Family Room w/Fireplace open to Kitchen w/Island and Breakfast Area with Bay Windows. Formal Dining/Office Space; 2nd large Family Room upstairs. Great sized property w/ room to play, entertain etc. and 3 Car Garage. And there is more!! Community Pool and Basketball Court to enjoy while just minutes away from Fischer Park, Schools, Dining and Shopping plus easy access to downtown and I-35
Downstairs has a huge bedroom w/en suite bath; also downstairs 1/2 bath; Walk In Pantry and Laundry Room.
Upstairs has Master Suite; 3 Bdrms; Full Bath; Walk In Storage Closet and 2nd Family Room. Did I mention the central vacuum system!! New painted thru out and installed vinyl wood flooring as of May 2019.
Must meet leasing criteria requirements of: Gross Earnings 2-1/2 times the rent rate ($4375.00); Credit Min. of 580; Screenings for:Credit Check, Proof of Employment/Income; Criminal History; Sexual Offenders and Rental History. All persons 18 yrs and older must submit application and pay $55 app fee online.
Before scheduling to show home, prospects must: 1) complete state required COVID-19 Certification for Rental Property Access and 2)provide last 3 month's of paystubs or last 2 yrs Tax Returns for Proof of Meeting Income Requirements for leasing this home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Fayette Drive have any available units?
2511 Fayette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2511 Fayette Drive have?
Some of 2511 Fayette Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Fayette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Fayette Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Fayette Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Fayette Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2511 Fayette Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2511 Fayette Drive does offer parking.
Does 2511 Fayette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Fayette Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Fayette Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2511 Fayette Drive has a pool.
Does 2511 Fayette Drive have accessible units?
No, 2511 Fayette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Fayette Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 Fayette Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 Fayette Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2511 Fayette Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
