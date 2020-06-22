2511 Fayette Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage

Over 3,000 sq.ft. home that boasts 5 Bdrms; 3 Full Baths and 1 half bath; Family Room w/Fireplace open to Kitchen w/Island and Breakfast Area with Bay Windows. Formal Dining/Office Space; 2nd large Family Room upstairs. Great sized property w/ room to play, entertain etc. and 3 Car Garage. And there is more!! Community Pool and Basketball Court to enjoy while just minutes away from Fischer Park, Schools, Dining and Shopping plus easy access to downtown and I-35

Downstairs has a huge bedroom w/en suite bath; also downstairs 1/2 bath; Walk In Pantry and Laundry Room.

Upstairs has Master Suite; 3 Bdrms; Full Bath; Walk In Storage Closet and 2nd Family Room. Did I mention the central vacuum system!! New painted thru out and installed vinyl wood flooring as of May 2019.

Must meet leasing criteria requirements of: Gross Earnings 2-1/2 times the rent rate ($4375.00); Credit Min. of 580; Screenings for:Credit Check, Proof of Employment/Income; Criminal History; Sexual Offenders and Rental History. All persons 18 yrs and older must submit application and pay $55 app fee online.

Before scheduling to show home, prospects must: 1) complete state required COVID-19 Certification for Rental Property Access and 2)provide last 3 month's of paystubs or last 2 yrs Tax Returns for Proof of Meeting Income Requirements for leasing this home