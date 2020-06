Amenities

Just outside of all of the hustle and bustle in town but, close enough to amenities and interstate access. As if the location weren't enough the home is charming. Featuring 3 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings in a split floor plan. The master bedroom comes with walk-in closet, dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. The kitchen is open to the living area for all your entertainment needs. A fantastic back yard in a cozy neighborhood.