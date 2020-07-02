All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

231 Anne Louise Dr.

231 Anne Louise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

231 Anne Louise Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
231 Anne Louise Dr. Available 01/31/20 3/2/1 Duplex with Upgraded Amenities! Stained Concrete Floors / High Ceilings / Large Fenced In Backyard / Fridge Included! - 3/2/1 Duplex with Upgraded Amenities! Stained Concrete Floors / High Ceilings / Large Fenced In Backyard / Fridge Included! This Home Features Stainless Kitchen Appliances (Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Stove/Oven Range), Ceiling Fans, Walk In Closet, Granite Countertops Throughout, Covered Back Patio, and a Large Fenced in Backyard w/ Sprinkler System! Front Yard Care is Included. CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lb Max. No Aquariums, Please.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2394085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Anne Louise Dr. have any available units?
231 Anne Louise Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 231 Anne Louise Dr. have?
Some of 231 Anne Louise Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Anne Louise Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
231 Anne Louise Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Anne Louise Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 Anne Louise Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 231 Anne Louise Dr. offer parking?
No, 231 Anne Louise Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 231 Anne Louise Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Anne Louise Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Anne Louise Dr. have a pool?
No, 231 Anne Louise Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 231 Anne Louise Dr. have accessible units?
No, 231 Anne Louise Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Anne Louise Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Anne Louise Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Anne Louise Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Anne Louise Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

