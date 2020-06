Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new Farm House Condo off of HWY 46 and Topaz. This home has a unique floor plan with living areas down stairs and all bedroom and two baths up stairs. Split floor plan up stairs with master and guest room on one side and the other two guest rooms on the opposite side with hall bath. Down stairs has a open kitchen living and dining area with granite counter tops. Condo fees are included in rent, which is front yard mowing. This home is move in ready. NO PETS ALLOWED