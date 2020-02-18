2063 Western Pecan

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground bbq/grill garage

Great property in wonderful neighborhood on a corner lot for the family. 4 bedrooms total and 2 living areas. The bedrooms are split with the master being downstairs and all are good size. Huge second living area upstairs. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and cooktop. Granite countertops with island open to the living room great for family togetherness. Large backyard with big covered porch with countertops for outdoor grilling. Wonderful neighborhood park with playground and basketball goal.