Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

2063 Western Pecan

2063 Western Pecan · No Longer Available
Location

2063 Western Pecan, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Great property in wonderful neighborhood on a corner lot for the family. 4 bedrooms total and 2 living areas. The bedrooms are split with the master being downstairs and all are good size. Huge second living area upstairs. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and cooktop. Granite countertops with island open to the living room great for family togetherness. Large backyard with big covered porch with countertops for outdoor grilling. Wonderful neighborhood park with playground and basketball goal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 Western Pecan have any available units?
2063 Western Pecan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2063 Western Pecan have?
Some of 2063 Western Pecan's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 Western Pecan currently offering any rent specials?
2063 Western Pecan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 Western Pecan pet-friendly?
No, 2063 Western Pecan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2063 Western Pecan offer parking?
Yes, 2063 Western Pecan offers parking.
Does 2063 Western Pecan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2063 Western Pecan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 Western Pecan have a pool?
No, 2063 Western Pecan does not have a pool.
Does 2063 Western Pecan have accessible units?
No, 2063 Western Pecan does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 Western Pecan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2063 Western Pecan has units with dishwashers.
Does 2063 Western Pecan have units with air conditioning?
No, 2063 Western Pecan does not have units with air conditioning.
