Great property in wonderful neighborhood on a corner lot for the family. 4 bedrooms total and 2 living areas. The bedrooms are split with the master being downstairs and all are good size. Huge second living area upstairs. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and cooktop. Granite countertops with island open to the living room great for family togetherness. Large backyard with big covered porch with countertops for outdoor grilling. Wonderful neighborhood park with playground and basketball goal.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2063 Western Pecan have any available units?
2063 Western Pecan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2063 Western Pecan have?
Some of 2063 Western Pecan's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 Western Pecan currently offering any rent specials?
2063 Western Pecan is not currently offering any rent specials.