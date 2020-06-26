2060 Brandywine

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

***PRE LEASING FOR A JUNE MOVE IN***Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath office with bonus room in West Village at Creekside in New Braunfels, TX with tons of builder upgrades! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home (w/ office or potential 4th bedroom) boasts 1448 sqft of open concept living with upgrades in almost every corner! High-end vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances with under-mount sink, grey quartz counter tops, spacious master with walk in closet and garden tub, carpeted bedrooms, 2-car garage finished out with Sheetrock, front yard underground soaker system are just a few things to mention! Aside from the home itself.. the neighborhood is conveniently located less than 2 miles from Freiheit Village, Creekside Town Center, Gruene and more! Washer/Dryer and fridge will stay with lease.