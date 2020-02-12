2009 Dove Crossing Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful, Spacious, Split Open Floorplan Home in Castle Ridg. 3 Bdrm & Office or currently used as a 4th Bdrm and Master Bdrm has en suite tiled bath w/Jacuzzi Tub, Shower, double sink vanity and walk in closet. Enjoy the tiled kitchen open to Family Rm w/Fireplace; tiled Breakfast Area plus beautiful detailed Formal Dining Area. Vinyl wood plank flooring in: Hallways; traffic areas; Dining and Family Rooms. Covered back patio overlooks large fenced backyard & City Views (awesome night lites)

Located across from the Fischer Park, the largest park in the New Braunfels park system, offers a variety of amenities for discovery and exploration.

Call for receiving Rental Qualification Requirements