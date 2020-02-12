All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
2009 Dove Crossing Drive
2009 Dove Crossing Drive

2009 Dove Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Dove Crossing Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
This Beautiful, Spacious, Split Open Floorplan Home in Castle Ridg. 3 Bdrm & Office or currently used as a 4th Bdrm and Master Bdrm has en suite tiled bath w/Jacuzzi Tub, Shower, double sink vanity and walk in closet. Enjoy the tiled kitchen open to Family Rm w/Fireplace; tiled Breakfast Area plus beautiful detailed Formal Dining Area. Vinyl wood plank flooring in: Hallways; traffic areas; Dining and Family Rooms. Covered back patio overlooks large fenced backyard & City Views (awesome night lites)
Located across from the Fischer Park, the largest park in the New Braunfels park system, offers a variety of amenities for discovery and exploration.
Call for receiving Rental Qualification Requirements

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Dove Crossing Drive have any available units?
2009 Dove Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2009 Dove Crossing Drive have?
Some of 2009 Dove Crossing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Dove Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Dove Crossing Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Dove Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Dove Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2009 Dove Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Dove Crossing Drive does offer parking.
Does 2009 Dove Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Dove Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Dove Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 2009 Dove Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Dove Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 2009 Dove Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Dove Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Dove Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Dove Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Dove Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
