1923 Shield Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher air conditioning fireplace bathtub range

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry

Are you looking for that perfect rental that is located on a corner lot just under 1/4 acre with no HOA? This is the property for you. Very well manicured lot featuring a 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home close to Fisher park. Living room has a corner fireplace as the focal point and the formal dinning just off to the side of the living room. The kitchen features a breakfast area with a bay window. Retreat to the master suite with plenty of windows over looking the backyard and featuring his and her vanities, separate garden tub and shower.