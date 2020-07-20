All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1923 Shield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1923 Shield Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 10:18 PM

1923 Shield Drive

1923 Shield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1923 Shield Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Are you looking for that perfect rental that is located on a corner lot just under 1/4 acre with no HOA? This is the property for you. Very well manicured lot featuring a 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home close to Fisher park. Living room has a corner fireplace as the focal point and the formal dinning just off to the side of the living room. The kitchen features a breakfast area with a bay window. Retreat to the master suite with plenty of windows over looking the backyard and featuring his and her vanities, separate garden tub and shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Shield Drive have any available units?
1923 Shield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1923 Shield Drive have?
Some of 1923 Shield Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Shield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Shield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Shield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Shield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1923 Shield Drive offer parking?
No, 1923 Shield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1923 Shield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Shield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Shield Drive have a pool?
No, 1923 Shield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Shield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1923 Shield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Shield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 Shield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 Shield Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1923 Shield Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District