Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1821 Post Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

1821 Post Road

1821 Post Road · No Longer Available
Location

1821 Post Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for lease. Enjoy Low utility bills with solid construction and extra insulation that was put in both the home and garage. Stained concrete floors throughout. All appliances including refrigerator. Large bedrooms with lots of closet space. Central location just minutes away from Downtown New Braunfels, Gruene, and the popular Town Center at Creekside with Restaurants and Shopping galore. This condo is ready for someone to call it home. 2 Car attached garage with extra built in shelving for storing all your extras. Don't miss out, call today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Post Road have any available units?
1821 Post Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1821 Post Road have?
Some of 1821 Post Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Post Road currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Post Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Post Road pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Post Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1821 Post Road offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Post Road does offer parking.
Does 1821 Post Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Post Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Post Road have a pool?
No, 1821 Post Road does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Post Road have accessible units?
No, 1821 Post Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Post Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 Post Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Post Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 Post Road does not have units with air conditioning.
