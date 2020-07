Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hard to find ONE STORY with 3 BEDROOMS PLUS an office (could be used as bedroom) and 3 FULL BATHS. Upgraded large tile and wood floors in the formal dining area. Custom kitchen including granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances and cabinets galore. Home has so much curb appeal in the new Clear Springs subdivision located in Comal ISD! Schedule your personal tour today. Pets are case by case.