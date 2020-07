Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Welcome Home to this beautiful, pet friendly 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom in Glencrest, New Braunfels. This one story home opens to a flex room that can be used in various ways. The flex room flows seamlessly into the beautiful kitchen. The kitchen features a large island that overlooks the living space. The master suite is towards the back for additional privacy. Master bath features double vanities, separate shower and large garden tub. Relaxing covered patio in the backyard.