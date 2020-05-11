All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

1651 Hanz Drive

1651 Hanz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1651 Hanz Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 Hanz Drive have any available units?
1651 Hanz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1651 Hanz Drive have?
Some of 1651 Hanz Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 Hanz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Hanz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Hanz Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1651 Hanz Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1651 Hanz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1651 Hanz Drive offers parking.
Does 1651 Hanz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 Hanz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 Hanz Drive have a pool?
No, 1651 Hanz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1651 Hanz Drive have accessible units?
No, 1651 Hanz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 Hanz Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1651 Hanz Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1651 Hanz Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1651 Hanz Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

