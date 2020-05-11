1651 Dustin Cade Drive

Amenities
The Very Best Home for lease in Rolling Valley! Gorgeous engineered wood flooring in bedrooms and master bath, beautiful ceramic tile in rest of home. Pretty built-in lighted hutch in the living room. Separate dining++ Cooking in the kitchen is fun and easy with Farmer's Sink, expansive tiled counters, and rich golden oak cabinetry. The garage can be a garage - there is a huge decked attic & nice storage building in the back. Treed backyard with covered side patio! Radiant decking for lower electric bills!
IMMACULATE! Allergy free, NO carpet. Engineered Wood Flooring in Bedrooms, Tiled in Living. Beautifully xeriscaped yards. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120