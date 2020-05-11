1651 Dustin Cade Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

The Very Best Home for lease in Rolling Valley! Gorgeous engineered wood flooring in bedrooms and master bath, beautiful ceramic tile in rest of home. Pretty built-in lighted hutch in the living room. Separate dining++ Cooking in the kitchen is fun and easy with Farmer's Sink, expansive tiled counters, and rich golden oak cabinetry. The garage can be a garage - there is a huge decked attic & nice storage building in the back. Treed backyard with covered side patio! Radiant decking for lower electric bills!

IMMACULATE! Allergy free, NO carpet. Engineered Wood Flooring in Bedrooms, Tiled in Living. Beautifully xeriscaped yards. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120