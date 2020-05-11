All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:42 PM

1651 Dustin Cade Drive

1651 Dustin Cade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1651 Dustin Cade Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
The Very Best Home for lease in Rolling Valley! Gorgeous engineered wood flooring in bedrooms and master bath, beautiful ceramic tile in rest of home. Pretty built-in lighted hutch in the living room. Separate dining++ Cooking in the kitchen is fun and easy with Farmer's Sink, expansive tiled counters, and rich golden oak cabinetry. The garage can be a garage - there is a huge decked attic & nice storage building in the back. Treed backyard with covered side patio! Radiant decking for lower electric bills!
IMMACULATE! Allergy free, NO carpet. Engineered Wood Flooring in Bedrooms, Tiled in Living. Beautifully xeriscaped yards. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 Dustin Cade Drive have any available units?
1651 Dustin Cade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1651 Dustin Cade Drive have?
Some of 1651 Dustin Cade Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 Dustin Cade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Dustin Cade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Dustin Cade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1651 Dustin Cade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1651 Dustin Cade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1651 Dustin Cade Drive offers parking.
Does 1651 Dustin Cade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 Dustin Cade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 Dustin Cade Drive have a pool?
No, 1651 Dustin Cade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1651 Dustin Cade Drive have accessible units?
No, 1651 Dustin Cade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 Dustin Cade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1651 Dustin Cade Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1651 Dustin Cade Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1651 Dustin Cade Drive has units with air conditioning.

